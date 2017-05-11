Latest, News

Guess who has a job offer for former FBI director James Comey?

Adam Garrie 624
From the FBI to Wikileaks?

James Comey got the official ‘you’re fired’ from Donald Trump. Hours later, he got a new job offer from an interesting place.

Julian Assange of Wikileaks offered the former FBI director a position at Wikileaks. The apparently tongue-in-cheek offer was further elaborated by Assange who insisted that Comey was highly qualified for a position at Wikileaks.

Assange also explained that Comey’s former colleagues might themselves become ‘leakers’ in the aftermath of their boss being fired.

It is unlikely that James Comey will take up a position at Wikileaks nor run for POTUS in 2020. Assange is clearly trolling the former FBI director as only he can. But Assange wasn’t alone.

Edward Snowden took to Twitter to condemn what he called a ‘political’ firing of Comey.

In all likelihood, Comey’s future will be filled with book deals, television appearances and other private sector work. The Snowden-Comey Defence Brigade or Director Comey of Washington’s Wikileaks office is far fetched, even by the strange standards of today’s United States.

Previous ArticleNext Article
Adam Garrie
Managing Editor atThe Duran

Follow Adam on:FacebookTwitter