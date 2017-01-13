Guccifer 2.0 returns, “technical evidence” in CIA Intelligence hacking report “is a crude fake”

Guccifer 2.0 slams the "fake evidence" presented by the US Intelligence community.

Guccifer 2.0 is back and had a lot to say about the recent “Russia hacker fake news” being spread around by Obama and CIA Intelligence.

In a post on the hackers official blog, Guccifer 2.0 slams the “fake evidence” presented by the US Intelligence community in the ODNI report.

Here I am again, my friends! Check my new post about FBI/DHS/NSA reports & their fake evidence #Guccifer2 https://t.co/Low4v1qCQx — GUCCIFER 2.0 (@GUCCIFER_2) January 12, 2017

Here is Guccifer 2.0’s full post from his blog…

HERE I AM AGAIN, MY FRIENDS! I really hope you’ve missed me a lot. Though I see they didn’t let you forget my name. The U.S. intelligence agencies have published several reports of late claiming I have ties with Russia. I’d like to make it clear enough that these accusations are unfounded. I have totally no relation to the Russian government. I’d like to tell you once again I was acting in accordance with my personal political views and beliefs. The technical evidence contained in the reports doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. This is a crude fake. Any IT professional can see that a malware sample mentioned in the Joint Analysis Report was taken from the web and was commonly available. A lot of hackers use it. I think it was inserted in the report to make it look a bit more plausible. I already explained at The Future of Cyber Security Europe conference that took place in London in last September, I had used a different way to breach into the DNC network. I found a vulnerability in the NGP VAN software installed in the DNC system. It’s obvious that the intelligence agencies are deliberately falsifying evidence. In my opinion, they’re playing into the hands of the Democrats who are trying to blame foreign actors for their failure. The Obama administration has a week left in office and I believe we’ll see some more fakes during this period. I guess you have a lot of questions for me. So, feel free to send them via DM.

Comments related to Guccifer 2.0’s reemergence, were plenty…and plenty colorful…