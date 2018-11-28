Connect with us

Guardian SINKS to new low with story claiming Manafort-Assange secret meeting (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 26.
Alex Christoforou

1 day ago

US President Trump blasted special counsel chief Robert Mueller as “a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue” who is “doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System” with a one-sided investigation, which has turned into a “Witch Hunt” at best and a complete hoax to cover up Clinton/DNC crimes at worst.

Trump sent out three tweets aimed at Mueller…

“The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…

…The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…

…terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from.”

As Zerohedge reports, this latest Trump tweetstorm against the corrupt Mueller’s investigation comes a day after Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refused to sign a plea deal with Mueller.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a Mueller investigation that is wrapping up and simultaneously going off the rails.

Meanwhile the UK’s Guardian has been busted pushing out a disgusting fake news story of a secret meeting between Julian Assange and Paul Manafort in 2016 at the Ecuador Embassy in London…based on “anonymous” sources and penned by an outed Russophobic author.

The Guardian was quick to walk back the story and cover its track after it was thoroughly refuted by Paul Manafort and Wikileaks.

Via Zerohedge

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has responded to a “totally false and deliberately libelous” report in The Guardian that he had several meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement through a spokesman, Manafort said:

“This story is totally false and deliberately libelous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him. I have never been contacted by anyone connected to Wikileaks, either directly or indirectly. I have never reached out to Assange or Wikileaks on any matter. We are considering all legal options against the Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

The Guardian reported on Tuesday – based on unnamed sources – that Manafort held secret talks with Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, right around the time he joined Trump’s campaign.

Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016 – during the period when he was made a key figure in Trump’s push for the White House.

It is unclear why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed. But the last meeting is likely to come under scrutiny and could interest Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later WikiLeaks released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers. –The Guardian

The Guardian, meanwhile, altered the story after publication with a massive hedge:

And as Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept points out, if the story is true – there would be ample video evidence of Manafort’s visits.

This leads to one indisputable fact: if Paul Manafort (or, for that matter, Roger Stone), visited Assange at the Embassy, there would be ample amounts of video and other photographic proof demonstrating that this happened. The Guardian provides none of that.

So why would any minimally rational, reasonable person possibly assume these anonymous claims are true rather than waiting to form a judgment once the relevant evidence is available? As President Obama’s former national security aide and current podcast host Tommy Vietor put it: “If these meetings happened, British intelligence would almost certainly have video of him entering and exiting,” adding: “seems dubious.” –The Intercept

The Guardian also ignores the fact that every guest visiting Assange “is logged in through a very intricate security system,” notes Greenwald.

While admitting that Manafort was never logged in to the embassy, the Guardian waves this glaring hole away with barely any discussion or attempt to explain it: “Visitors normally register with embassy security guards and show their passports. Sources in Ecuador, however, say Manafort was not logged.” –The Intercept

Why, as Greenwald asks, would Manafort visit three times but never be logged in? Why would leftist Rafael Correa allow Manafort – a life-long GOP operative, to enter the embassy undocumented?

Greenwald further points out that The Guardian‘s omission is “especially inexcusable” since The Guardian itself “obtained the Embassy’s visitors logs in May,” and made no mention of Manafort’s visits at the time – which would have been bombshell news.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Media-twisting Swamp-Chump is just as much a part of the fake ZOG-Western ‘NEWS’ as any other false-flagging terrorist-abetting war-criminal Zio-liar before him. He just sneakily plays it sideways.

November 28, 2018 23:01
RobertX5
Guest
RobertX5

Some thoughts I suspect that since the very beginning of the FISA court system, it has been abused by both parties involved, the executive branch lie to the court, the court are well aware they are lying but deliberately don’t ask the ‘right’ questions to discover that, so the paperwork can be stamped and everyone can play the game. Using the offense of lying to the FBI is merely a way (when there is nothing else to go for) to break down a defendant who has done nothing wrong. The state can allocate unlimited resources to a case they want… Read more »

November 29, 2018 00:58
JPH
Guest
JPH

For POLITICO this kind of crap isn’t a new low, but business as usual:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/11/28/paul-manafort-julian-assange-222694

