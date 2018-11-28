Guardian SINKS to new low with story claiming Manafort-Assange secret meeting (Video)

Hillary Clinton ought to run for President again. That is certainly the hope of many supporters of President Trump, because the woman seems to have an unerring talent for stepping into trouble in the most blatant and tragically amusing way. Her latest episode happened in Europe when she spoke about the need of nations in Europe to have strong borders.

Hey, wait a second! Hillary Clinton is telling Europe they must have strong borders while her party’s viewpoint in the US is to let all the Central American caravans freely through?

As with all things Hillary, what the lulling voice says is not what the crafty mind wants.

For her, taking a strong “optical” stand on immigration is just a way to get the Great Unwashed to shut up – and therefore, to not unify in any sort of populist (dare we say “nationalist”) opposition to the progressive (liberal) program.

USA Really drilled straight to the core of the matter in pointing out Hillary Clinton’s hypocrisy:

Cynicism, high self-conceit, craving for mentorship and persistent reluctance to admit their mistakes are common to many modern politicians. But with the Clinton couple, in this regard, few can compete. The Europeans did not forget that Clinton was one of the most vocal defenders of the 2011 Libya military intervention while in office, which is widely believed to have been a prelude to the refugee crisis that rocked Europe, and they did not fail to remind Clinton about it.

Clinton:“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration b/c that is what lit the flame” Yes, people fleeing indiscriminate US/Euro bombing of Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Somali, & Yemen “lit the flames”—not the mass murder of brown ppl😑https://t.co/wvi5i677DJ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) November 22, 2018

Hillary Clinton destroyed Libya and created a migrant exodus. But I’m glad she made these comments. I don’t have to say she is vile. She proves it herself. https://t.co/z7Z1a3lr9Q — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) November 22, 2018

Hillary Clinton believes the key to stopping populists is *checks notes* giving them what they want & playing to their xenophobia & racism https://t.co/k5dPmGWnGl — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) November 22, 2018

Europeans also did not forget the US’s role in the Arab spring and in the Syrian conflict, because of which the problems with migrants in the EU escalated to the limit.

Even the European papers, as liberal as they are, were forced to acknowledge, and print what the two-time failed presidential candidate had to say. From The Guardian:

Europe must get a handle on immigration to combat a growing threat from right wing populists, Hillary Clinton has said, calling on the continent’s leaders to send out a stronger signal showing they are “not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support”. In an interview with the Guardian, the former Democratic presidential candidate praised the generosity shown by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, but suggested immigration was inflaming voters and contributed to the election of Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the EU. “I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said, speaking as part of a series of interviews with senior centrist political figures about the rise of populists, particularly on the right, in Europe and the Americas. “I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message – ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ – because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.” Clinton’s remarks are likely to prove controversial across Europe, which has struggled to form a unified position ever since more than 1 million migrants and refugees arrived in the EU in 2015. While some countries who have borne the brunt, such as Germany, Italy and Greece, have argued for the burden to be shared more evenly, some, particularly in central and eastern Europe, have rejected demands to take in refugees. Migration numbers have fallen sharply since 2015, while a series of initiatives have been tabled, from a 10,000-member European border and coastguard agency to an overhaul of EU asylum procedures. Clinton was one of three heavyweights of the centre-left interviewed by the Guardian to better understand why their brand of politics appears to be failing. All three have seen their countries upended by political events that to some degree can be explained by the success of right wing populism. The other two interviewees, Tony Blair and Matteo Renzi, agreed that the migration issue had posed significant problems for centrist politics. “You’ve got to deal with the legitimate grievances and answer them, which is why today in Europe you cannot possibly stand for election unless you’ve got a strong position on immigration because people are worried about it,” Blair said. “You’ve got to answer those problems. If you don’t answer them then … you leave a large space into which the populists can march.” Clinton urged forces opposed to rightwing populism in Europe and the US not to neglect the concerns about race and identity issues that she says were behind her losing key votes in 2016. She accused Trump of exploiting the issue in the election contest – and in office. “The use of immigrants as a political device and as a symbol of government gone wrong, of attacks on one’s heritage, one’s identity, one’s national unity has been very much exploited by the current administration here,” she said. “There are solutions to migration that do not require clamping down on the press, on your political opponents and trying to suborn the judiciary, or seeking financial and political help from Russia to support your political parties and movements.” Brexit, described by Clinton as the biggest act of national economic self-harm in modern history, “was largely about immigration”, she said. Clinton, Blair and Renzi all said rightwing populism had not just fed off issues of identity but was also driven by a disruptive way of conducting politics that dramatises divisions and uses a rhetoric of crisis. The centre left struggles to get its voice heard over the simplistic, emotional language used against it, they said.

This series of comments is truly amazing. While Clinton’s language is couched in a way to make it seem “reasonable”, the real message she says is that “the common people don’t know what is good for them, and we need to get them to shut up about this immigration issue so they will once again be sheeple and do what we want.”

During the 2016 campaign for the office of President of the United States, Mrs. Clinton made a similarly “reasonable sounding” statement that went like this:

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.Right?” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

This statement in Europe was essentially not any different in substance. Speaking as if from on high, the Democrat former First Lady still has not been able to keep her condescending attitudes from coming out of her mouth. She does try to say them in a nice way, but it takes very little thought to see this for what it is.

Initial reactions even across conservative sites were muted, but the hypocrisy of a presently “open borders” Democrat (only because President Trump wants to fix shoddy immigration policy in the US), was sharply revealed.

Europe has suffered greatly under the recent open-borders immigration policies across the Union, which created a situation where Muslim refugees fleeing Syria spread across Europe, not assimilating into the countries they entered, but instead, setting up enclave communities and using their religious fervor against Europe’s tepid Christians to assert increasing power and control in their host countries.

For Hillary it is never about what is truly needed. It is apparently only about what might open a path to her to be President, because she thinks she is owed this.