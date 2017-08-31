Sebastian Gorka speaks out, blasts “swamp” coup that has hit the Trump White House (Video)

Former Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka broke his silence, and spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity to reveal (in subtle terms) that a “swamp” coup has indeed taken place in the Trump White House.

When pressed by Hannity to explain recent remarks made by Gorka, that Trump is battling people within the White House, Gorka said, “I’m not going to fuel the palace intrigue,” and then followed up with this revelation of the deep state takeover facing the Trump administration.