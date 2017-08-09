Google hypocrisy EXPOSED: Entire ad business built on exploiting, and targeting, gender differences in users

Google’s radical liberal left SJW leadership rushed so quickly to inflict punishment on James Damore over his “memo” (that committed the ultimate liberal sin in pointing out basic biological fact, something that the “scientists” at Google seem to have forgotten), that Google seems to have skipped over the fact that their entire business is built on targeting stereotypes in users, and then exploiting those stereotypes to make money from advertisers.

Here is how much money Google has made off of targeting users based on sex, age, demographics, and social factors, via Statista…



This statistic displays Google’s revenue worldwide from 2002 to 2016. In 2016, Google’s revenue amounted to 89.5 billion US dollars. Google’s revenue is largely made up by advertising revenue, which amounted to 67.39 billion US dollars in 2015. As of May 2015, Google ranks first among worldwide internet companies, with a market capitalization of 373 billion U.S. dollars.

As everyone knows by now, Google went ahead and fired James Damore, the author of the now infamous memo on Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber. In yesterday’s piece I remarked about how shocked I was by the extraordinarily charged and hyperbolic language being used by so many of those who disagreed with what Mr. Damore wrote. Indeed, the language and mischaracterizations of the memo itself were so completely unhinged in many instances, it’s hard for me to believe that many of these people even read it in the first place.

First off, while I happen to agree with a lot of what he wrote, that’s besides the point. If you read the memo it’s obvious that the author went out of his way to avoid triggering people who are easily triggered. Whether or not you agree with the conclusions, it was written in a respectful and measured way. He goes out of his way to clarify what he’s saying so as not to be misunderstood. Here are just a couple examples of what I mean:

I’m not saying that all men differ from all women in the following ways or that these differences are “just.” I’m simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership. Many of these differences are small and there’s significant overlap between men and women, so you can’t say anything about an individual given these population level distributions.

I hope it’s clear that I’m not saying that diversity is bad, that Google or society is 100% fair, that we shouldn’t try to correct for existing biases, or that minorities have the same experience of those in the majority. My larger point is that we have an intolerance for ideas and evidence that don’t fit a certain ideology. I’m also not saying that we should restrict people to certain gender roles; I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism).

Incredibly, people are calling this guy (who has a masters degree in Systems Biology from Harvard) a Nazi because he has a different opinion than the dogmatic prevailing consensus within what clearly is a Google echo chamber culture. He was politely trying to have a discourse about a topic he feels passionately about and did so in a respectful way. For that unforgivable act, he’s been deemed a misogynist Nazi and fired. I’m not the first person to note that by firing him for writing this, Google essentially proved his point regarding the company’s closed cultural and ideological environment.

Indeed, what Google did to this employee is a textbook example of “ritual defamation,” as Yale professor Nicholas Christakis explained in a recent tweet.