Google and Twitter to blame for London terror attacks?

David Cameron followed Barack Obama’s lead and helped to arm and fund ISIS, in an effort to remove Assad and get a Qatari/Saudi pipeline built through Syria and onto Europe.

52-year-old Khalid Masood was known to police and MI5. Islamic State claimed Masood was its ‘soldier’.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd denied failures but admitted that ‘one got through’.

Somehow this is Google and Twitter’s fault?

Via The Daily Mail…

In the hours after the London attack, the Daily Mail found vile Islamic State terror manuals online through simple searches on Google and Twitter. One included a section on using vehicles as weapons.

It told jihadists in the West to learn from Palestinian terrorists who ‘have resorted to using cars as tools of war, also knives as weapons which are easily available from DIY stores’. The manual was published a year ago, before the vehicle attacks in Nice, Berlin and London, which have killed 102 people and injured more than 500. Another Islamic State publication was available through Google and Twitter with detailed instructions on how to cause mayhem.

It was written after the Bastille Day attack in Nice, when a truck was used to murder 86 people – ten of them children and teenagers – at a fireworks display. It said the Nice attack ‘superbly demonstrated’ how vehicles can be used for terror, having the effect of ‘smashing their bodies while crushing their heads, torsos and limbs under the vehicle’s wheels leaving behind a trail of carnage’.

It added: ‘Vehicles are like knives, as they are extremely easy to acquire. But unlike knives, which if found in one’s possession can be a cause for suspicion, vehicles arouse absolutely no doubts due to their widespread use throughout the world. It has been shown that smaller vehicles are incapable of granting the level of carnage that is sought. One of the main reasons for this is smaller vehicles lack the weight and wheel span required for crushing many victims.

‘The type of vehicle most appropriate for such an operation is a large load-bearing truck.’

The guide also gave instructions on where on the body to strike with a knife. The social media giants were criticised by MPs last week for failing to do enough to remove extremist content.

Last night, Google removed links to the manuals that were found by the Mail. A spokesman said: ‘We are deeply troubled by violence and acts of terrorism and our thoughts are with the victims of yesterday’s attack in London. We remove links to illegal content in search when reported to us.’

Links to the Islamic State manuals were available on Twitter, as well as pictures of pages with detailed instructions on how to kill innocent people.

Twitter removed one suspect user’s account after being contacted by the Mail. But other images were not removed as these had been posted by academics who were not promoting the manuals in a positive way.