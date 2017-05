Democrats have been "colluding" with Russia for eight years now.

Former House Newt Gingrich asks a number of relevant and logical question concerning the Russia – Trump fake news collusion.

Gingrich tells Sean Hannity that he has no problems with an investigation into Russia’s ties to Trump, but he would then like to see information related to…

– John Podesta’s brother Tony, who is a registered agent of a Russian bank.

– Bill Clinton’s $500,000 paid speech in Moscow.

– Hillary Clinton’s uranium deal with Russia.