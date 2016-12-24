Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he feels “no compassion” for Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

As Greece sinks into the economic and social abyss, with very little press or fanfare, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble seems more than willing to stand by and watch the Syriza radical left government under Alexia Tsipras drown under the weight of massive debt and poor governance.

During an interview with Die Zeit newspaper on Thursday, Schaeuble got personal, saying that he felt “no compassion” for Alexis Tsipras.

Ekathimerini reports…

The German finance minister said he could not understand why Tsipras accuses the German government of wanting to harm Greek pensioners – in reference to Berlin’s opposition to the government granting a Christmas bonus to low-income pensioners. Germany, he said, is trying to help Greece get back on its feet, adding that understanding “has its limits.”

Schaeuble continued…

“Greece is in its third [bailout] program and without the economic aid reaching into the billions it would have defaulted long ago.”

Perhaps the default (and exit from the Eurozone) was the short term pain Greece needed to shock the country back into a longer term recovery.

Greek PM Tsipras responded to Schaeuble’s remarks on Thursday, noting that…

–“those that wave their finger in the name of agreements and address the Greek people in a disrespectful manner should know that they are the ones who should first fulfill their commitments before they address us.”

Tsipras then got personal, saying that…

–“those that are not well in their soul cannot tackle the problems of their country, Europe and the world.”

Greek government sources were quick walk back Tsipras’ statements, saying they were not aimed at Germany’s finance minster, and instead opting to take a page from the Hillary Clinton identity politics playbook, and pin the blame for Greece’s woes on the “far-right.”

Via Ekathimerini…