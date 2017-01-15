George Soros’ son, Alexander Soros donated big time to Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign

Alexander Soros has quietly emerged as a major donor to Democratic campaigns and causes.

If you were thinking that much of the worlds’ evils end with George Soros, we are sorry to disappoint.

George Soros’ son, Alexander, is following in his fathers’ neo-liberal footsteps, donating large cash amounts to neo-liberal causes.

The evil of “The Open Society Foundation” will, unfortunately, live on.

The Washington Free Beacon reports…

Alexander Soros, the son of liberal billionaire George Soros who acts as the managing partner for Soros Brothers Investments, has quietly emerged as a major donor to Democratic campaigns and causes. Alexander has remained relatively unknown in the world of political giving thanks to his father garnering a bulk of the family’s attention. However, Alexander has stepped up his political contributions even as his father continued to pour tens of millions into the coffers of Democratic campaigns and political action committees. Alexander gave more than $4.5 million to Democratic campaign committees and political action committees in 2016, according to campaign finance records. The millions in donations from Alexander throughout the past election cycle is a sharp increase from years past.

Alexander Soros is buying lots of Democrat Party influence…

The Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee of former Senator Harry Reid (D., Nev.), was the biggest recipient, with four checks totaling $3.5 million.

$127,800 went to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

$133,400 went to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp.

Alexander Soros contributed the maximum amount allowed ($5,400) to Democrat Party politicians…

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Former senator Russ Feingold (D., Wis.),

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.),

Rep. Keith Ellison, who is in the running to lead the Democratic National Committee.