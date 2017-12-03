George Soros blasts Orban, says oppression in Hungary was worse than under Soviet rule

The ongoing feud between Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and billionaire George Soros continues to notch up, as the Hungarian-American financier and globalist warmonger Soros stated that oppression under the Viktor Orban government is greater than when Hungary was under Soviet domination.

In a video message, George Soros said that he had an “unbridgeable conflict of principles” with Viktor Orban, and if the Budapest-based, Soros-founded Central European University were to be expelled, it would continue operating “in exile” and return after Orban’s departure.

Soros has a reputation of using his NGOs to subvert and overthrow governments which do not subscribe to his open borders, neo-liberal dogma.

Soros, the 87 year old architect of the illegal coup in Ukraine, said Orban has created “an anti-democratic system …a mafia regime where they use their leading positions to keep themselves in power and personally enrich themselves.”

“He exploits and oppresses those who are in opposition. In my judgment, the regime now oppresses people more that during the Soviet occupation.”

