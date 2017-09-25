George Clooney turns on Hillary Clinton, says “I never saw her elevate her game”

Hollywood elitist George Clooney, who was a major campaign donor for Hillary Clinton and an avid supporter of the White Helmets (aka ISIS-Al Qaeda), has revealed what he thinks of the loser presidential candidate and her pathetic campaign.
Clooney said that he believed Hillary Clinton was qualified for the job, but that manner in which she ran her campaign infuriated the hollywood globalist actor…
“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game,” Clooney told the Daily Beast. “I never saw it.”
Clooney revealed that his rich and spoiled hollywood actor friends were also unimpressed with “Crooked” Hillary…
“I had a lot of liberal friends who were like: ‘She’s not good at this.’”
“And I see that, and I understand it.”
No ‘What Happened’ Hillary interview is complete without taking a politically correct swipe at the patriarchy…and so George does blame sexism for impeding Hillary’s coronation…
“I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle.”
If Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, Clooney would be kissing her ass in true suck-up hollywood fashion, but since she lost, Clooney has no need for Hillary’s services anymore…much like the countries that donated to her Clinton Foundation pay-to-play slush fund.
Clooney also focused on some expected Trump bashing during the interview, as reported by The Daily Telegraph…
Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, hosted a fundraiser for Clinton during her presidential campaign where tickets fetched from $US33,400 to $353,400.
Supporters of her primary challenger, Senator Bernie Sanders, showed up to protest the event.
He later acknowledged on NBC’s Meet the Press that the ticket prices were “obscene.”
“I think, you know, that we had some protesters last night when we pulled up in San Francisco and they’re right to protest,” he said during the interview. “They’re absolutely right. It is an obscene amount of money.”
Clooney also blasted Clinton’s opponent Donald Trump for his ongoing war on Hollywood.
“I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies’ shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews.
“I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years. So this idea that I’m somehow the ‘Hollywood elite’ and this guy who takes a s**t in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable.
“Who lives in a bigger bubble? He lives in a gold tower and has 12 people in his company. He doesn’t run a corporation of hundreds of thousands of people he employs and takes care of. He ran a company of 12 people! … I just look at it and I laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard!”
