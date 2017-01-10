George Clooney may hate Trump, but he hopes Trump “can do a decent job” as US President

Clooney backtracks on his Tump bashing for the time being.

It’s no secret that George Clooney was a huge Hillary Clinton surrogate.

And much like all of Hollywood, Clooney is feeling the sting of a Trump victory delivered by a US populace that could care less what stuck up Hollywood liberals preach.

Remember at the Cannes Film Festival last year, when George Clooney said those famous words…

“There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump.” “That’s not going to happen.” “Fear is not going to be something that drives our country. We’re not going to be scared of Muslims or immigrants or women. We’re not actually afraid of anything. We’re not going to use fear. So that’s not going to be an issue.”

While attending a reception in London for a documentary on the ISIS organization known as The White Helmets, George Clooney backtracked a bit on his hard stance against the President-elect, and said he hopes Trump succeeds in office.

“We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen.”

The AP reports…

Clooney, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest, said the United States has generally been lucky in its presidents. “When we needed a first president, we had George Washington,” he said. “We had Jefferson, Adams.” “When we had the Civil War, we had Lincoln,” he added, rattling off other office-holders — Roosevelt, Kennedy — before suggesting that the U.S. “got a little unlucky” with the George W. Bush presidency in the years after 9/11.” “I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now,” Clooney said. “I can only hope for the best.” The actor defended fellow star Meryl Streep after she took aim at the president-elect in a speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. In reply, Trump tweeted that Streep was “overrated” and a “flunky” of Clinton. Clooney said that “I support her right forever” to speak out. Clooney’s production company is working on a feature-film version of the story of the Syrian Civil Defense “White Helmets,” search-and-rescue teams who have gained international recognition for rescuing people from bombed-out buildings in the Syrian city of Aleppo. He and his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have given their support to the Netflix-backed documentary, which is on the 10-strong Academy Awards shortlist for best documentary short. Clooney said that as a celebrity, “I can’t change policy … but I can make things louder.” “The White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all, and people can know about it, in any way possible, that’s a good use of celebrity, I think.”

If Clooney could only stop supporting the ISIS-Al Qaeda run terrorist organization known as the White Helmets, them that would be Hollywood liberal progress.