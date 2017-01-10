George Clooney comes out in support of ISIS-Al Qaeda terrorist organization The White Helmets…calls them “heroes”

Liberal, Hollywood love for Al Qaeda and ISIS wrapped up in a featured film.

In December, Variety reported that George Clooney is in early development on a feature film of Netflix’s “The White Helmets” documentary, about “first responders” in Syria’s war.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are seeking a writer through their Smokehouse Pictures production company. CAA is representing the rights to the documentary. “The White Helmets,” directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, is on the documentary shorts Oscar shortlist. The Syrian Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, consists of about 3,000 volunteers. The organization has has been credited with saving more than 60,000 people from the bombed buildings in war-torn Syria. The group has lost about 150 members during the war. “In the White Helmets, we have a motto: to save one life is to save humanity,” one volunteer says in the documentary.

Netflix released “The White Helmets” in September. Here is the trailer:

The Duran has reported extensively on the real identity of The White Helmets, and we would suggest George Clooney seriously examine the overwhelming amount of evidence that exposes The White Helmets as the Al Qaeda-ISIS terrorists fakes that they are:

Unfortunately, Clooney is pushing forward with the making of a film that will glorify Al Qaeda and ISIS operating in Syria, and will forever connect the Hollywood actor to the most brutal terrorists on the planet.

Then again, Clooney was a big Hillary Clinton surrogate, so his support for Al Qaeda and ISIS does make some sense when placed under the context of who he rubs shoulders with in Washington DC.

While attending a reception in London for a documentary on the ISIS organization known as The White Helmets, George Clooney backtracked a bit on his hard stance against the President-elect, and said he hopes Trump succeeds in office.

“We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen.”

The AP reports that Clooney is making progress on the production of an ISIS-Al Qaeda (aka The White Helmets) hero film…