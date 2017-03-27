Gen. Flynn’s unmasking was “accidental on purpose”, making Obamagate wiretap “worse than Watergate” (Video)

The calls to investigate the wiretapping of Donald Trump continue to grow louder as more dots continue to connect, pointing to an Obama White House that knowingly spied on a Presidential Candidate, and then passed executive orders to cover up its tracks.

Former CIA officer Col. Tony Shaffer went on Fox news to acknowledge that the basics of President Trump’s claim to have been “wiretapped” are likely true, and that the incident is “worse than Watergate.”

Via Fox News…

Noting it has been exactly two weeks since Trump tweeted that President Obama wiretapped his namesake tower, Shaffer said the “basic fundamental idea and claim is true.”

He said that Trump was not physically wiretapped, with a wire into his phone, and it may not have physically been Trump Tower, but his campaign apparatus instead.

Shaffer said that due to the simplicity required to “mask” an American’s name during an incidental wiretap, that the leak of Gen. Michael Flynn’s name was “accidental on purpose.”

“Clearly they were after gossip because it was political,” Shaffer said, maintaining that the alleged wiretap had nothing to do with Russia.

The “political appointees” in the intelligence community knew exactly what they were surveilling for, Shaffer said, adding that the case is “much worse than Watergate by an order of magnitude.”

He said that even if the surveillance was done legally, the “unmasking” of Americans’ names and the leaking of the information are felones.

Shaffer added that Trump’s references to battling the “intelligence community” likely meant those political appointees involved in the alleged surveillance, and not the CIA or NSA writ large.