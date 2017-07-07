G20: Putin-Trump handshake, lots of Trump Tweets and China blasting the US

The Chinese President and Indian Prime Minister exchanged warm words at a BRICS sideline meeting of the G20. This comes as China blasts the US for violating the airspace over the South China Sea.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that the Presidents of the Russian Federation and United States have shaken hands ahead of their meeting scheduled for later today.

Peskov stated,

“They shook hands and said that soon they will hold a separate meeting, that they will see each other soon”.

No photos of the Trump-Putin handshake have yet emerged, but in the ‘group photo’ of G20 heads of state, government and ministers, Putin was pictured standing beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Donald Trump was standing on the sides of the front row next to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Thus far, the most interesting development which has emerged from the G20 is Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanging warm words with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exchange took place during a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the summit. All BRICS members are also part of the G20, this includes, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

India and China look set to cooperate further and ease tensions as joint members of not only the BRICS but also the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation of which China and Russia are founding members. India along with traditional Chinese ally Pakistan has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year.

By contrast, Chinese-US tensions remain high after China condemned the US violating the airspace above the South China Sea over which China claims sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying,

“China resolutely opposes individual countries using the banner of freedom of navigation and overflight to flaunt military force and harm China’s sovereignty and security”.

Trump has taken to Twitter stating that the DNC email scandal is being widely discussed at the summit.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

He then Tweeting that he is looking forward to meeting with other world leaders although the only one he mentioned by name was President Putin.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

He then took a parting shot at the US mainstream media before heading into meetings.