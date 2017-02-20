Latest, News

From Russian Foreign Ministry to Samantha Power, world mourns sudden passing of Vitaly Churkin

Alex Christoforou 99
World mourns the sudden passing of Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations.

The announcement of the sudden passing away of Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin was met with shock when it was delivered during a session at the UN headquarters In New York City.

A UN official who delivered the news to her colleagues said…

“He was a dear colleague of all of us, a deeply committed diplomat of his country and one of the finest people we have known.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said…

“He was an outstanding person. He was brilliant, bright, a great diplomat of our age.”

Diplomats took to twitter to react to Churkin’s death.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power was quick to tweet her condolences…

Matthew Rycroft: Ambassador & Permanent Representative, UK Mission to UN.

Maleeha Lodhi: Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations.

Juan Carlos Mendoza: Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Costa Rica to the United Nations.

