Frederica Wilson laughs at John Kelly, says the General is “trying to keep his job”

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson wanted fame and praise from “the resistance” and now she has a lot more than what she bargained for thanks to General John Kelly.

Trump Chief of Staff, Gold Star father, and US General John Kelly crushed Wilson during a White House press conference.

Tucker Carlson notes that Kelly’s words echoed a better age, and called out Wilson’s hypocrisy during an FBI dedication in Miami.

Forgotten in the controversy over how Trump’s alleged insensitivity in consoling a soldier’s widow is the fact that a private, sacred moment was violated. John Kelly, whose own son died in battle, reminded everyone of that.

–Basking in national attention following her blistering attack on President Donald Trump over a condolence call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in Niger on October 4 with three other Americans, bragged to reporters Thursday afternoon that she is now a “rock star” following criticism by White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly (USMC Ret), himself a Gold Star father. Video from WSVN-TV posted online by CBS News reporter Alan He shows a giddy, laughing Wilson reacting to criticism Kelly. “You mean to tell me that I have become so important (loud laughter) that the White House is following me and my words? This is amazing! That’s amazing! That is absolutely phenomenal! I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rock star now!”

Rep.Wilson’s reaction to Kelly according to Fox Miami affiliate video. Go to 1:16 https://t.co/fAaNyFL7h6 pic.twitter.com/D7k1XWUCSz — Alan He (@alanhe) October 19, 2017

7News spoke with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson as she reacted to hearing a statement from the White House chief of staff on a controversial phone call. Wilson was on Miami Dade College’s North Campus Thursday afternoon and had a few words to say about what Chief of Staff John Kelly said about her… …“Let me tell you what my mother told me when I was little,” Wilson said. “She said, ‘The dog can bark at the moon all night long, but it doesn’t become an issue until the moon barks back.’” She also said that she couldn’t believe she was getting this much attention from the White House and that she was gonna go home and tell her grandchildren that she’s a rockstar.

The Washington Examiner reports that Wilson will have no further comment after her attack on General Kelly…

“The congresswoman will not be making any further comment on the issue because the focus should be on helping a grieving widow and family heal, not on her or Donald Trump,” Wilson’s spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. Earlier in the day, Wilson had said Kelly’s statements were motivated so he could keep his position in the White House. “John Kelly’s trying to keep his job,” Wilson told Politico. “He will say anything. There were other people who heard what I heard.”

“John Kelly’s trying to keep his job. He will say anything,” says @RepWilson in response to Trump’s staff chief who ripped her for disclosing details of controversial call with soldier’s widow. “There were other people who heard what I heard.” https://t.co/DDer2xmO9S — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 19, 2017

