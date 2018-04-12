France now considers striking Syria, Macron claims he has ‘proof’ Assad used chemical weapons

French President and US vassal, Emmanuel Macron, claims he has concrete evidence the Syrian government allegedly used chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Douma.

Macron is mulling over his own decision to strike Syria, promising to make a decision on whether or not to strike ‘when the time comes’, and promised that Paris would not allow for an “escalation” to take place in the region.

Constitutionally, Macron has the authority to launch military operations without parliamentary approval. On Wednesday, according to Sputnik, Le Figaro reported that if a French attack comes, it would be from an airbase in France itself, rather than from bases in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Donald Trump began to retreat from his inflammatory remarks via Twitter urging Russia to “get ready” for US strikes in Syria, pulling back to say that the US attack could either be “very soon or not soon at all.”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come out with her own statement saying “the chemical weapons attack that took place on Saturday in Douma in Syria was a shocking and barbaric act”, adding that “all the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible”.

She is not obliged to win parliament’s approval for military intervention, though Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the British parliament should be consulted before any action is approved – ultimately painting Corbyn a Kremlin-puppet.

Angela Merkel is also in blind lockstep with the rest of the Western powers with regards to who she thinks is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Syria, though saying she will not include the German armed forces in any potential strikes on Syrian government forces.

The question is: will Macron, May, Merkel or Trump ever provide to the world ‘evidence’ or ‘proof’ that Assad was responsible for gassing his own people, or that Russia was responsible for the Skripal poisoning – for which their actions could easily throw the world into another war based on imaginary and false pretenses? Don’t hold your breath.

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.