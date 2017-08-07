Fox News’ Judge Jeanine wants a Grand Jury investigation into Clinton family crime (Video)

The United States of America is no longer true to its Declaration of Independence.

Zerohedge reportsed last week that an a FOIA dump by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) shockingly revealed collusion between the FBI, DOJ and several mainstream media outlets to coverup the now-infamous meeting between then Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton just days before the FBI exonerated Hillary.

In her opening monologue, Fox News Judge Jeanine asks a simple question connected to years of Clinton crime…“why do we continue to let them get away with it?”

“Why do we let them get away with it? They lie, cheat, violate the rules, then cover up. And, they get away with it.” “We’re no longer a country where the law is equally applied. This country…is no longer true to its Declaration of Independence.” “Less than 48 hours ago we learned just how far Democrats and the highest law enforcement agencies, allegedly non-partisan offices, would go to cover up for the Obama administration.” “Now, you remember that meeting on the tarmac between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton, outed only because a local reporter happened to be there. The FBI wouldn’t allow photos, pictures or cell phones. There were no reports made that the highest ranking law enforcement official in this country was approached by the spouse of a woman being actively investigated in the most important criminal investigation in the history of presidential politics.” “But we didn’t know how deep and dirty the collusion was until 48 hours ago.”

Judge Pirro also calls for a grand jury investigation into the entire Clinton crime family operation. We are not holding our breath for any justice to be delivered after decades of Clinton crimes…