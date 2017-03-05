Latest, News

FOX News host Sean Hannity blasts Obama and his team for wiretapping President Trump

It looks like Obama, Rhodes, and Valerie have a lot of explaining to do.

This is going to turn into all out war between President Trump and former POTUS Barack Obama.

FOX News host Sean Hannity took to twitter to call out President Obama and Obama officials Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, and former senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer on the Trump Tower wiretap scandal that is unfolding.

Breitbart reports on Hannity’s epic tweetstorm

Hannity grillied the three on the shocking revelations recently outlined by radio host Mark Levin and expanded on by Breitbart News that show that starting in June, 2016 the Obama administration filed requests with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers.

On the eve of Inauguration Day, the New York Times reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Treasury Department were monitoring several associates of the Trump campaign on suspicion of “Russian ties.”

Hannity was having none of it on Saturday, blasting top Obama friend and adviser Valerie Jarrett, whom The Daily Mail recently reported is now living with the Obamas in their Washington D.C. mansion. Hannity made a reference to this in one his Tweets to Jarrett, saying:

Hannity followed up with a series of questions aimed at Obama confidant Valerie Jarrett…

Sean Hannity then moved on to Ben Rhodes…

Hannity then questioned Dan Pfeiffer, a senior advisor to President Obama and a current contributor to CNN…

Finally, “the Watergate question” aimed at former POTUS Barack Obama…

