Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld mocks Sweden’s plan to rehabilitate ISIS fighters (Video)

Greg Gutfeld ask, 'What happens when ISIS returns to Europe.'

Fox News’s The Five takes issue with Sweden’s stupidity to open its doors, and its welfare state model to ISIS jihadist fighters.

Of course Sweden’s rehabilitation of ISIS fighters will work out just fine for Swedish citizens.

Last week HeatStreet reported that Sweden had given “protected identities” to residents who have returned to the Sweden after fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq so as to ensure locals don’t find out they are jihadists killers.

According to Expressen, Sweden is protecting the identities of Swedish residents who once fought for the Islamic State, a measure normally given to people who are under possible threat. The newspaper claimed that a 27-year-old former ISIS fighter, Walad Ali Yousef, had been granted a protected identity by the Swedish government. Yousef reportedly joined ISIS in 2014 and shared photographs of himself posing with AK-47 rifles, encouraging others to join the fight. He had complained that because of the pictures he’s having trouble finding work.“I am looking for many jobs but cannot get one because my pictures are out there.”

Breitbart reported that a known ISIS fighter who has apparently received protection from the government is a 39-year-old Bherlin Dequilla Gildo. He’s currently living under a new identity.