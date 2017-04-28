Fox News freaks out about Russia’s Arctic military base (Video)

More video proof as to how well western sanctions against Russia have succeeded.

The Russian Defense Ministry released an online virtual tour of their state-of-the-art Arctic military base…it’s awesome.

Fox News reported on the images, and they freaked out over Russia’s move into the Arctic.

Aside from some snide remarks about showing dogs in the deck of images (Fox News inferring that by showing photos of animals, the Russian military was trying to soften up, a sinister plot to take over the Arctic) the base was reluctantly admired by the American TV outlet.

Not bad for a country in “tatters”, as former POTUS Obama once noted.