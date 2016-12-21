Fox News analyst calls the killer of Russian Ambassador a “gentleman” [Video]

Fox News contributor tries her best to understand the motives behind ambassador's murder, only to show her admiration for the killer.

With each passing day, western main stream media continues to disgust me more and more with their coverage of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov’s assassination at the hands of a Turkish ISIS-Al Qaeda jihadist radical.

Western media coverage has morphed into a glorification by the press of the killer. Western journalists and analysts seem almost happy that this admired and respected diplomat was killed in cold blood by an Al Qaeda terrorist.

Yesterday the New York Daily News published an article entitled, “Assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was not terrorism, but retribution for Vladimir Putin’s war crimes” where the writer actually expresses his happiness at the killing.

Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg writes..

–the columnist defends the killing of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey because he worked for Putin; who as we all know, is literally Hitler. With so many Hitlers running around at the moment (remember Trump is also Hitler), it’s becoming harder and harder to keep track of all the hysterical narratives being pushed around by the billionaire-owned mass media.

Yesterday this clueless Fox News analyst (lamenting at the fact that Aleppo was liberated from the clutches of Al Qaeda and ISIS by Russian, Syrian and Iranian soldiers) refers to the killer, named Mevlut Mert Altıntas, as a “gentleman”.

She tries to walk her slip up back, but her admiration of this Al Qaeda killer is obvious, disgusting, and stupid. We encourage this woman, if she loves Al Qaeda and ISIS so much, to make a trip to Syria and join Al Qaeda’s ranks.

As for Fox News, maybe they can try a bit harder to interview people with at least some basic geopolitical knowledge, instead of hosting an “analyst” who thinks Syria is going through a civil war, Russia invaded Ukraine and Georgia, and Russia is in Aleppo “killing thousands of civilians on a weekly basis.”

Let’s not forget who funded ISIS and Al Qaeda in Syria (that would be the USA), who is in Syria illegally and against international law (that would be the USA), and who is trying to overthrow the government of a sovereign and secular nation in favor of a Wahhabi, Sharia law theocracy (that would be the USA).