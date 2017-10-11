FOX News reports that Trump will pull out of Iran nuclear deal (Video)

According to The Gateway Pundit, President Trump kept another campaign promise and reportedly will not re-certify the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

FOX Business Network broke the story…

Meanwhile Austria’s envoy to the UN has said that a possible US moves to decertify the Iranian nuclear deal is “unjustifiable.”

He added that the agreement will stand even if the US pulls out as all the other parties, including Tehran, are committed to it.

Via RT…

The nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will remain in place even if the United States decide to pull out of the agreement, Jan Kickert told the IRNA news agency in an exclusive interview.

He noted, though, that Tehran must abide by the obligations it signed up to. “We hope that Iran will stick to its commitment, because then the other parties to the treaty, Europeans in particular, and also the Russians and the Chinese, will also stick to it,” Kickert said. “We believe that if one party keeps its commitment to the contract, the other should also.”

Iran’s compliance with the deal has been repeatedly verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog mandated to monitor Tehran’s implementation of the 2015 agreement. In September, the IAEA once again stated that Tehran is fully complying with the agreement.

Kickert reiterated the European stance voiced earlier by the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. She pointed out that the agreement “serves the interests of all parties,” while its possible failure will affect all the international community, not just the US.

“The European position is very clear: we believe that this treaty is a good one, and should be kept and all the commitments from all the parties should be kept,” Kickert said.

“There is no intention by the Europeans to pull out,” he emphasized.