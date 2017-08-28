Former Utah Congressman says Wasserman Schultz’s “IT consultant” scandal goes well beyond bank fraud (Video)

Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo had former Utah representative Jason Chaffetz on her show to discuss several issues including the arrest of former DNC char, Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s “IT consultant” Imran Awan.

Chaffetz made the stunning claim that federal agents were watching Imran Awan for months before his arrest, which means that this scandal is much bigger and deeper than the bank fraud charges for which Awan is currently charged with.

The Duran reported…

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT specialist could very well bring down the entire fake news Russia story that Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff put together in the run up to their election defeat to Donald Trump. This would explain why this Pakistani “hacker”, who is now under arrest for bank fraud charges while attempting to flee the United States, has been curiously blessed with high powered Clinton attorneys. The rapidly growing scandal is seeing zero airtime on mainstream media.

Via The Gateway Pundit…