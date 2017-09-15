Former US President Jimmy Carter says he knows what North Korea wants

Former US President Jimmy Carter blasted US President Trump on his handing of North Korea.

Speaking at a ‘Conversation with the Carters’ event, Jimmy Carter said…

“The first thing I would do is treat the North Koreans with respect.” “I know what the North Koreans want,” he said. “What they want is a firm treaty guaranteeing North Korea that the US will not attack them or hurt them in any way, unless they attack one of their neighbors.” Carter said, “But the United States has refused to do that.”

Jimmy Carter said he would send his top person to Pyongyang immediately…

“If I didn’t go myself.” The former president visited North Korea three times between 1994 and 2011. “Until we’re willing to talk to them and treat them with respect as human beings, which they are, then I don’t think we’ll make any progress,” he said.

