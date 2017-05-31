Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul cries to NBC, “NATO and G7 – those are our clubs”

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul is no fan of Russia and has historically resented Russian president Vladimir Putin.

So it should come as no surprise to see the outspoken Ambassador get completely triggered by Trump’s NATO trip and G7 deconstruction.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Russia told fake news NBC that “Russians are laughing” at America under President Trump.

“I think the Russians are laughing.” “I think that’s right but they’re laughing at how easy it is. And how our president, unfortunately, is helping with their agenda.”

Poor McFaul fails to understand that the entire world is laughing at America, but not for the reasons he thinks.

Everyone is laughing because at this very moment the triggered radical left snowflakes are conducting an investigation on possible collusion with zero evidence gathered in one year of fishing around for something to tie Trump to Putin.

Even more hilarious is the fact that not one pundit has even defined what exactly the “collusion” that is being investigated pertains to.

In other words, American is going insane investigating nothing…as we noted in previous post, “you can investigate just about anything if you don’t need evidence.”

McFaul also admitted that NATO and the G7 are nothing more than American bulwarks of US interests, subjugating European nations…and that Trump is threatening to destroy those US “made” institutions…

“Let’s just be clear that NATO and G7 – those are our clubs.” “Those are clubs that we set up to advance our national security interests, to advance our prosperity.” “And the result of this trip has been discord in both of those groups,” McFaul added of Trump’s first foreign trip as president last week. “That is music to Putin’s ears.”

