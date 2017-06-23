Former US Ambassador John Bolton has solution to North Korean problem (hint: “eliminate North”)

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, a Fox News contributor and long time neocon, figured out how to solve the North Korean problem…end the regime, merge the Koreas, and problem solved.

Bolton at the 2:50 minute mark mark…

“We need the urgent diplomatic push, not to pressure North Korea, but to eliminate North Korea. To merge the two Koreas…because if we don’t try this last available diplomatic option, we are going to be faced with a very unhappy choice for an American President.

You got to protect American lives at the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula.”