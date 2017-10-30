in Latest, News

Former Trump associate Paul Manafort turns himself in to FBI

This may be the first case of charges being brought in relation to the ‘Russiagate’ probe.

Video has emerged for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort walking into an FBI office in Washington D.C., moments after unconfirmed reports suggested that the FBI was formally seeking Manafort for questioning in relation to the ongoing “Russiagate” probe under special council Robert Mueller.

It is widely suspected, though crucially unconfirmed, that Manafort will be the first individual charged in relation to the ongoing Mueller investigation. However, conflicting reports coming through indicate that a charge against Manafort may be related to private financial matters and not the Russia probe.

Additionally, it is believed that Rick Gates, a former business associate of Manafort, was also told to surrender to the FBI.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

