Former NSA agent turned whistleblower calls the ODNI Russian hacking report a “joke!”

Former NSA agent and whistleblower Bill Binney completely tears apart the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Russian hacking report.

Former NSA agent and whistleblower Bill Binney went to RT to discuss Friday’s US government report on “Russian activities and intentions” in the 2016 presidential election.

Binney was clear in his interpretation of the ODNI report, that claims to make the connection between Wikileaks and Russian hacking, by stating that US intelligence agencies have “lost their professional discipline in producing intelligence.”

In the report, which once again provides zero evidence that the Russian state was behind the Wikileaks email leaks (which the US intelligence agencies call a “hack”), RT is strangely being accused (starting at the 3:40 mark) of wanting to expand their reach…

“RT leadership has candidly acknowledge its mission to expand its US audience.”

Binney points out that the desire for any media organization to want to expand its business is something any “capitalist” would hopefully want to do.

How dare RT want to reach more viewers. The media channel should strive to reach as few people as possible…according to US intelligence logic.

RT further responded to the ODNI claims…