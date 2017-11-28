Former Intelligence Inspector General threatened by Hillary Clinton to not talk about private email server

Former Intelligence Community Inspector General says Hillary Clinton’s allies threatened retribution when he raised concerns about classified information on Clinton’s private email server.

Charles McCullough told Fox News’ Catherine Herridge that the Clinton campaign, along with Intelligence Director James Clapper, sent out warnings that he would be fired once Hillary was elected president.

McCullough discovering evidence of “top secret” emails passing through Hillary private email server, and went straight to Clapper to present his concerns, of which he has documented in a written statement.

McCullough told Fox News…

“There was personal blowback. Personal blowback to me, to my family, to my office.”

Herridge: “Was there an effort to deliberately mislead the public about [@HillaryClinton] classified emails?”

McCullough: “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/UOwC5BoJ41 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2017

Fox News reports…

A government watchdog who played a central role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the Obama administration told Fox News that he, his family and his staffers faced an intense backlash at the time from Clinton allies – and that the campaign even put out word that it planned to fire him if the Democratic presidential nominee won the 2016 election. ***** The Obama appointee discussed his role in the Clinton email probe for the first time on television, during an exclusive interview with Fox News. McCullough – who came to the inspector general position with more than two decades of experience at the FBI, Treasury and intelligence community – shed light on how quickly the probe was politicized and his office was marginalized by Democrats. In January 2016, after McCullough told the Republican leadership on the Senate intelligence and foreign affairs committees that emails beyond the “Top Secret” level passed through the former secretary of state’s unsecured personal server, the backlash intensified.

Judicial Watch recently published evidence suggesting the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton email scandal was marred by conflicts of interest.

According to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, the watchdog obtained emails with FOIA lawsuit filed on July 24, 2017. The FOIA was prompted after the Justice Department officials refused to respond to an October 24, 2016 request.

Judicial Watch reports…

The news that Clinton used a private email server broke five days later, on March 2, 2015. Five days after that, former Clinton Foundation board member and Democrat party fundraiser, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, met with the McCabes. She announced her candidacy on March 12. Soon afterward, Clinton/McAuliffe-aligned political groups donated nearly $700,000 (40% of the campaign’s total funds) to McCabe’s wife for her campaign. ***** An October 23, 2016, email shows McCabe running the response effort to a Wall Street Journal article that was published that day, titled “Clinton Ally Aided Campaign of FBI Official’s Wife.” McCabe provides Michael Kortan, the assistant director of Public Affairs, his version of a timeline of events surrounding the Clinton investigation and his wife’s campaign. McCabe said he contacted then-FBI Chief of Staff Chuck Roseburg about Jill McCabe’s candidacy and was told that “the D [Comey] has no issue with it.” (Judicial Watch earlier this month released documents showing that McCabe finally did recuse himself from the Clinton investigation only a week before last year’s presidential election.)

The Gateway Pundit reports…