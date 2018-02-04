Former CIA official threatens US President Trump live on CNN (Video)

“You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.”

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd threatened President Trump after the release of the House Intelligence FISA memo while appearing on CNN.

This is the Deep State sending a clear warning to Trump, following the FISA memo release which exposed top FBI agents colluding with the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Obama DOJ to obtain FISA warrants and spy on Trump associates.

According to The Gateway Pundit, this is the same guy who called him self a “proud sh*tholer” a couple a couple weeks ago.

Phil Mudd unhinged, and threatening POTUS Trump on CNN…

The workforce is going to look and this and say, this is an attack on our ability to conduct an investigation with integrity… The FBI people, I’m going to tell you, “are ticked” and they’re going to be saying, I guarantee you, “You think you can push this off this?”… You better think again, Mr. President. You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people "are ticked" and they'll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We've been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We're going to win" https://t.co/5x39x20g3e pic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

This is not the first time Mudd threatened the President of the United States.

This is the same idiot who last year said of Trump on CNN “the government’s gonna kill this guy.” https://t.co/jeELryciB0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 3, 2018

Jimmy Dore highlights the troubling facts behind the FISA Memo and the FISA secret courts. Dore then calls out Mudd and the Deep State for threatening a sitting US President.