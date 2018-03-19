Former CIA Director John Brennan committed felonies, as he was leaking to press (Video)

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom was on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, stating that there was likely a “big sign of relief” after Andrew McCabe was fired on Friday.

Kallstrom told Bartiromo that John Brennan and Barack Obama were the ones who committed the felonies and not General Michael Flynn.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

James Kallstrom: My sources tell me [Brennan] was leaking almost weekly or daily, and he was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress and the media, he was one of the active people. I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s involved, and quite frankly, I think it goes right to the top, quite frankly. Maria Bartiromo: To President Obama? James Kallstrom: It goes right to the top, and it involves that whole strategy. They were going to win [the 2016 election], nobody would ever know this stuff, and they just unleashed the intelligence community. Look at the unmaskings? We haven’t even heard about that yet. Look at the way they violated the rights of these American citizens?… I hope Gen. Flynn sues a lot of people, because he was handled so bad… He didn’t lie to the FBI. They didn’t even interview him about a crime. They are the people who committed felonies, not the General.

Zerohedge reports that in December, Kallstrom spoke with Fox Business News’s Stewart Varney, where he said that the FBI’s top brass has been conducting a highly politicized witch-hunt, and that a “cabal” of individuals, including McCabe, which set out to undermine Trump.

Discussing the infamous “insurance polcy” text, Kallstrom said…

“People tweet each other and they send text messages, but they don’t plan. The FBI is not in the business of planning to destroy a President of the United States,” adding “I think they were way above their capability. This guy thinks he’s the lone ranger, this Peter Strzok.”

If that’s his thinking, and they were obviously in Andy’s office plotting some kind of thing. And I think that some kind of thing is what we’re seeing right now. And we’ve seen for the last, what, ever since he’s been elected we’ve seen this facade and this phony challenge to Trump about collusion and Russia, which nothing could be further from the truth. All the collusion is with the Democrats, and it’s very very depressing to be FBI agents. 99 percent are hard working patriotic guys and girls that come to work for the good of the country. And you’ve got this cabal of people. You’ve got this deputy director (McCabe) who should have been out a long time ago for his actions. And then you’ve got Peter Strzok and who knows how many others. –James Kallstrom