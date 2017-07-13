Former Bill Clinton adviser goes on record, ‘US President meddled in 1996 Russian election, in favor of Boris Yeltsin’ (Video)

Let’s talk about election meddling. No one does it better than the United States.
As half of America goes completely insane (the other half could care less) over Hillary Clinton’s made up Russian election meddling narrative, to explain away here pathetic election loss to Donald Trump, let’s not forget that it was Hillary’s husband, then-POTUS Bill Clinton, who subverted Russian elections in 1996 so as to ensure that Boris Yeltsin remained in office, and US neo-liberal pillaging of Russia continued for another 3 -plus years, until an unknown Vladimir Putin entered the Kremlin to drain the swamp.
TIME Magazine admitted in US election meddling in Russia, and now Bill Clinton advisor, and WH insider, Dick Morris is on record admitting to US democracy subversion in this interview with Newsmax TV…
“President Bill Clinton meddled in Russian affairs in the 1990s and helped Boris Yeltsin get elected to a second term, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.“
“During an appearance on “America Talks Live” Thursday with host Steve Malzberg, Morris — who worked for Clinton during the 1996 presidential campaign — said the former president relied on him to help Yeltsin win.
“Hillary [Clinton] on Saturday gave a speech warning [Russian President Vladimir] Putin against interfering in the U.S. elections. The FBI has talked about foreign interference and Obama has warned about it,” Morris said. “This goes back to something that happened in 1996.
“When I worked for Clinton, Clinton called me and said, ‘I want to get Yeltsin elected as president of Russia against Gennady Zyuganov, who was the communist who was running against him. Putin was Zyuganov’s major backer.
“It became public that Clinton would meet with me every week. We would review the polling that was being done for Yeltsin that was being done by a colleague of mine, who was sending it to me every week. We, Clinton and I, would go through it and Bill would pick up the hotline and talk to Yeltsin and tell him what commercials to run, where to campaign, what positions to take. He basically became Yeltsin’s political consultant.
“I think that Putin resented that, hated it, thought that it was an inappropriate intervention by Bill Clinton and I think he’s determined to take his revenge out on Hillary Clinton.”