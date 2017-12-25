Following Jerusalem vote, Nikki Haley strikes back: US to cut United Nations budget by $285 million

Following a very embarrassing week for United States UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who was made to look like a fool by pranksters who wanted her thoughts on the fate of elections in the far-off land of Binomo, Haley is back at her UN Mission post announcing a $285 million cut in the United Nations’ “bloated” budget for next year.

Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. ‎Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget. In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system. The Duran recommends using WP Engine >>

Haley told the press after the budget cuts…

“We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.” “This historic reduction in spending, in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN, is a big step in the right direction.

Zerohedge reports that Haley, pleased with the cuts, further added “you can be sure we’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency‎ while protecting our interests.”

The move follows a contentious week at the U.N., after 128 nations voted in a “stunning rebuke” of President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Prior to the vote, Trump threatened to cut foreign financial aid to any countries who opposed the move – first with a tweet by Ambassador Nikki Haley threatening that the US would be “taking names,” followed by comments made by Trump to reporters last Tuesday.

As reported last week by Reuters…

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor of a draft United Nations resolution against his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Haley circulated a letter to all UN member states warning them not to vote against Trump’s decision…

“As you consider your vote, I want you to know that the President and U.S. take this vote personally,” “The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us.”

As Glenn Greenwald notes, Haley’s warnings did nothing to sway the outcome of the vote…

The full UN vote – which the US & Israel lost 128-9, with 35 brave abstentions – is here: pic.twitter.com/ZtrztqTgyK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 21, 2017

Zerohedge further points out that U.S. diplomats warned key U.N. members during a March 9 meeting in New York to “expect a big financial restraint” on American spending – which is not surprising following President Trump’s comments from last December:

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016