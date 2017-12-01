Flynn flips on Trump. New report says former National Security Advisor ready to testify against President

ABC News is reporting that Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, will testify that he was directed by Donald Trump to make contact with “the Russians”…whatever that means.

It remains to be seen how Mueller and the anti-Trump mainstream media swamp will spin “contact” to mean “collusion”, to mean “meddling”, to mean “impeachment.”

Drudge Report broke these headlines…

REPORT: Flynn says Trump directed him to make contact with Russians…

Feels president has abandoned him…

Prepared To Testify Against Trump, Family, White House Staff… MERRY CHRISTMAS MR. MUELLER!

FLYNN PLEADS GUILTY; LYING TO FBI

FLIPPED

ABC News’ @BrianRoss reports that Flynn is prepared to testify President Trump directed him to make contact with Russians https://t.co/Mtt1n8DYi0 — Joy Lin (@joyindc) December 1, 2017

Here are more headlines via Zerohedge…

FLYNN HAD CONTACT WITH `SENIOR’ TRANSITION AIDE RE: AMBASSADOR

FLYNN ADMITS MAR-A-LAGO CALL TO DISCUSS TALKS WITH AMBASSADOR Reuters adds some color on what is occurring in the court: FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN SPOKE WITH SENIOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S TRANSITION TEAM ABOUT HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR REGARDING U.S. SANCTIONS

PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN SPOKE WITH A ‘SENIOR OFFICIAL’ OF TRUMP’S TRANSITION TEAM WHO WAS AT MAR-A-LAGO RESORT IN DEC 2016 TO DISCUSS WHAT TO COMMUNICATE TO RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR

PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN WAS DIRECTED BY ‘A VERY SENIOR MEMBER’ OF TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM TO POLL COUNTRIES AHEAD OF UN VOTE IN DEC 2016

PROSECUTORS SAY FLYNN WAS TOLD BY THE SENIOR MEMBER OF TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM TO REACH OUT TO OTHER COUNTRIES TO INFLUENCE THE UN VOTE TO DELAY OR DEFEAT THE RESOLUTION

Michael Flynn issued a statement regarding his willingness to cooperate with the Mueller witch-hunt…

After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of “treason’ and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.

Zerohedge is reporting troubling news for Trump and his impeachment odds, which have spiked on the news…