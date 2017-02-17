This is fitting. Iraq WMD war criminal, Tony Blair, is campaigning to reverse Brexit and keep UK in EU clutches [Video]

1. Don’t believe Tony Blair. He lied about Iraq WMDs and is a war criminal.

2. Tony Blair made millions as a consultant for the likes Saudi Arabia when he was out of the PM’s office.

3. The only reason he is campaigning to overturn Brexit is most certainly because he is being paid by big time “interests” to put the breaks on Brexit.

4. Tony Blair is a globalist who will sell his soul for a pound.

Zerohedge adds…

In a fiery speech delivered in London aimed to show U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May that she won’t get everything her own way, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Tony Blair urged opponents of Brexit to “rise up” and fight to change the British people’s minds about leaving the European Union.

In his first major political intervention since the vote last June, Blair issued a rallying cry to opponents of Brexit, saying there was little clarity over what the vote meant when the referendum took place and that the government was set on “Brexit at any cost”.

“The people voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so,” he said quoted by Reuters in a speech to pro-European group Open Britain. Blair spoke at Bloomberg’s European headquarters in London, the same place where, in January 2013, former Prime Minister David Cameron announced his plan to call a referendum on EU membership, unwittingly setting Britain on course to leave.

“The debilitation of the Labour Party is the facilitator of Brexit,” Blair said. Last week, May won a series of votes on the legislation to allow her to begin departure talks. Blair’s aim is to rally those who want to stay inside the EU and get them to work together to change the terms of the debate.

“Our challenge is to expose relentlessly the actual cost, to show how this decision was based on imperfect knowledge, which will now become informed knowledge,” Blair said. “I don’t know if we can succeed. But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try.”

“This is not the time for retreat, indifference or despair; but the time to rise up in defense of what we believe.”

Blair acknowledged there is little room in the public debate for talk of staying inside the EU. He said he wanted to reframe the questions before it was too late.

“The ideologues know that they have to get Brexit first, then tell us this is the only future which works,” he said. “We need to strengthen the hand of the members of Parliament who are with us and let those who are against know they have serious opposition to Brexit at any cost.’

The former PM also questioned May’s claim that she wants Britain to be a bridge to the U.S. “How to begin this worthy undertaking?” he asked. “To get out of Europe, thus leaving us with no locus on the terrain where this bridge must be constructed.” He said the break-up of the U.K. “is now back on the table, but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.”

He warned that May’s administration will be unable to focus on anything beyond EU matters. “This government has bandwidth for only one thing: Brexit,” he said. “It is the waking thought, the daily grind, the meditation before sleep and the stuff of its dreams — or nightmares.”

He explicitly rejected May’s argument that her opponents are “citizens of nowhere.” “How hideously, in this debate, is the mantle of patriotism abused,” Blair said. “We do not argue for Britain in Europe because we are citizens of nowhere. We argue for it precisely because we are proud citizens of our country who believe that in the 21st century, we should maintain our partnership with the biggest political union and largest commercial market right on our doorstep.”