FISA memo forces Deputy FBI Director to leave agency immediately (Video)

According to Fox News FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was reportedly forced to step down before his announced “retirement” scheduled for March.

Fox News reports that McCabe was “removed” from his post as deputy director, “leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump.”

McCabe is mentioned in the soon-to-be-released FISA memo and he is the subject of a DOJ investigation, which have lead to speculation that the soon to be released FISA memo forced McCabe out?

One day after FBI Director Christopher Wray read the FISA memo, McCabe was quickly shown the door. Coincidence?

Tucker Carlson explores whether the “shocking” FISA memo did indeed force the FBI’s hand in “forcing out” McCabe…

‘The Ingraham Angle’ dissects McCabe’s abrupt departure from the FBI…an agency that has now been corrupted to the core by Obama, Hillary, and “Dirty Cop” James Comey.

