First videos emerge from horrific St. Petersburg metro explosions

At least 10 people have been killed and 50 people have been injured after a suspected IED detonated inside a metro car in the Russian city of St. Petersburg Metro.

Below is first video footage taken taken from inside Sennaya station in the center of St. Petersburg. The footage shows people desperately looking for injured victims on a blue underground train.

The train’s door and windows appear have been blown apart by what looks like a massive explosion.

Blood alongside the metal debris is scattered on the station platform.



A second video shows people filing through thick black plumes of smoke in the metro walkway.



A third video from Ruptly video service apparently captured by a commuter traveling through the station on another track shows emergency services attending the scene.