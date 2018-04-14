FIRST VIDEO released of Syrian President Assad arriving to work after Trump’s “Smart” missile strike

Only hours after the latest US illegal bombing of Syria, the Syria presidency official twitter account posted a video that shows President Bashar Assad arriving for work.

The short video, which lasts six seconds, shows Assad in a suit and with a briefcase walking into the entrance of an unnamed building.

The tweet says in Arabic: “The morning of resilience.”

The video was posted on Saturday morning after the US, UK, and France launched a missile strike against Syria, for what is now appears to be a UK sponsored chemical weapons false flag.

صباح الصمود.. رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/hhIZT6cOTe — Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) April 14, 2018

Will Trump and his warmonger White House staff meet the same fate as previous leaders who tried to “regime change” Syrian President Assad.

