The damage is revealed.

Video footage of Shayrat airbase in Syrian which was hit by an illegal US missile strike has been broadcast on Rossiya 24. The footage shows a damaged runway and hanger in addition to the Syrian aircraft which were at the base.

Photos have also been posted on Instagram.

Аэродром #Шайрат. Результаты ракетного удара #США. Работаем на месте. #Russia24 #Россия24 #syria #usa A post shared by Евгений Поддубный (@evgeny.poddubny) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Уцелевшее б/к и ангары. #tamahawk #frontline #shayrat #homs #syria A post shared by Александр Пушин, Москва. (@alex_pushin) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:28am PDT