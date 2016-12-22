Final US election vote tally is in, and Trump won the popular vote by 3 million, sans California and New York

Numbers never lie, even for the many number phobic, liberal left, Hillary supporters.

Donald Trump ended the US election night in November with 306 votes in the electoral college. This number fell to 304 votes when electors cast their ballots this week.

Hillary Clinton had 232 votes in the electoral college, but lost 5 votes when electors cast their official ballots this week, for a total of 227.

All of the main stream media, hollywood celebrity pressure, for electors to switch their vote away from Trump, resulted in Hillary Clinton losing 5 electoral votes.

What does that tell you about the influence that main stream media wields over the populace?

As far as the popular vote is concerned, Trump won that by a landslide, if you discount California and New York…two states where Hillary was a certain shoe in to win, irregardless of the amount of time she spent campaigning in these two states.

Clinton won California by 4.2 million votes, and she won New York by 1.6 million.

Clinton implemented a campaign strategy that involved running up the score in two states where she would have won no matter what. She completely ignored Michigan and Wisconsin, and lost those electors.

Outside of the two liberal, densely populated states of California and New York, Trump is a massive 3 million votes ahead of Clinton in the popular vote.

California alone accounted for more than the margin of Hillary Clinton’s popular vote advantage.

Bottom line, Hillary Clinton was a lazy candidate, who wasted time rubbing shoulders with liberal elites in New York and California, while ignoring “the rest of the United States”.

It was a flawed strategy, and a poorly implemented electoral college game plan. The final popular vote numbers actually support and highlight this point clearly.

Daily Mail UK summarizes Trump popular vote victory in a combined 48 states…

Clinton would still have won California’s 55 electoral votes if her margin there had been far smaller. The same is true of New York’s 29 electoral votes. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Wednesday morning blasted liberals who insist Trump’s victory is illegitimate because more Americans voted for Clinton. ‘This is football season. A team can have more yards and lose the game. What matters is how many points you put on the board. The Electoral College is the points,’ he said on ‘Fox & Friends.’

The finally election vote tally, and its implication were not lost on President-elect Donald Trump who tweeted…

Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote – but would campaign differently — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

Trump is 100% spot on…“Hillary focused on the wrong states!”

Adding some more salt to the wounds of Hillary’s “in the tank” main stream media pundits, Trump noted the huge difference in funds spent to win the US elections, and proves the point that Trump was a smarter and better strategist than Hillary Clinton. He deserved the win.

I have not heard any of the pundits or commentators discussing the fact that I spent FAR LESS MONEY on the win than Hillary on the loss! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

We are certain that many Clinton Foundation donors are wondering how Hillary will pay back their “charitable gifts” now that the former Secretary of State wields no political power.