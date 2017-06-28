FIFA report SLAMS Britain’s corrupt World Cup bid–Russia is in the clean

The truth has got in the way of the Britain state-run mainstream media narrative.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has issued a report saying that there was nothing untoward about Russia’s ultimately successful bid for the 2018 Football World Cup. Qatar who will host the World Cup in 2022 was also given a clean report, although now Qatar is facing other problems due to the protracted dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.

However, Britain whose state-owned broadcaster BBC has been relentlessly trying to smear Russia’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup has been slammed in the recent report.

The findings for Britain are not at all good. It seems that both former British Prime Minister David Cameron and British royal Prince Harry both attempted to bribe South Korean FIFA Vice President Mong-Joon Chung into supporting Britain’s bid to host the World Cup in exchange for Britain’s support of South Korea who sought to host the event in 2022.

It also surfaced that South American Football Confederation chairman Nicolas Leoz had asked Britain for an honorary knighthood in exchange for supporting the British bid.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Jack Warner, the disgraced ex-Vice President of FIFA who is now banned from professional football (soccer) made outlandish personal demands of the UK in return for support, depends which the UK delegation apparently entertained.

The hypocrisy of Britain lambasting Russia for the kinds of things which were in fact done by Britain has been described by independent commentator Mike Cernovich in the following way,

“Even when they are not guilty, they are going to be blamed for things that other countries actually do… Russia is now the world’s boogeyman and all the corrupt people are trying to say: ‘Look at Russia!’ It’s a diversion that corrupt people are using to get people distracted from their own (misconduct)”.

The full report from FIFA can be read here.