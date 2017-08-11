Federal Prosecutor investigating visa fraud in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s district shot in the head…

No gun was ever found.

A Federal Prosecutor investigating visa fraud in former DNC Chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s district was reported to have shot himself in head.

Only problem is that no gun was found by police.

According to The Gateway Pundit…

A federal prosecutor’s body was discovered on a Hollywood, Florida beach on May 24. He was shot in the head. Beranton J. Whisenant, Jr.’s body was found in May by a random individual. The police were investigating at the time to determine if Whisenant’s death was a “homicide, suicide, or something else.” Whisenant worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami in its major crimes unit. He was handling several visa and passport fraud cases in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s district. Now this… Officials say Beranton’s death was a suicide and he shot himself in the head. But no gun was ever found.

The Sun-Sentinel reports…