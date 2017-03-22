Federal jury rules in favor of tortured to death Army veteran. Family awarded $10 million (Graphic Video)

It’s a shocking video, and a shocking way to treat a human being, let alone a US veteran.

RT reports..

A federal jury has ruled in favor of the estate of an Army veteran who died on the floor of a jail in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Elliott Williams broke his neck and was lying naked and paralyzed for 51 hours. The county is ordered to pay the family $10 million.

On Monday, the jury returned after deliberating for around 10 hours and found that Williams’ civil rights were violated by both the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who was ordered to pay the family an additional $250,000 in punitive damages from his own pocket.

Williams, an Army veteran, was arrested by Owasso police after suffering a mental breakdown. His only alleged crime was a misdemeanor for obstruction, but Williams died in custody before the formal charges could be filed.

During the first day of the trial, jurors saw the last 51 hours of William’s life captured by the jail’s surveillance cameras.

The graphic video, which was sped up to only last 10 minutes, shows Williams lying motionless on the floor while detention and medical staff walk by, ignoring his cries for help. Guards throw food into his cell and place water just out of his reach.