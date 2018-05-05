Federal Judge exposes Robert Mueller probe as nothing more than Deep State witch hunt (Video)

A Federal Judge in Virginia, hearing the Paul Manafort case, cast serious doubt on Friday over special counsel Robert Mueller’s bank fraud, mafia style, case against Trump’s former campaign manager.

Judge T.S. Ellis blasted prosecutors, saying he believes Robert Mueller is effectively using the Paul Manafort case to provide material that would lead to Trump’s “prosecution or impeachment”.

CNN reports…

A federal judge expressed deep skepticism Friday in the bank fraud case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, at one point saying he believes that Mueller’s motivation is to oust President Donald Trump from office. “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud,” District Judge T.S. Ellis said to prosecutor Michael Dreeben, at times losing his temper. Ellis said prosecutors were interested in Manafort because of his potential to provide material that would lead to Trump’s “prosecution or impeachment,” Ellis said. “That’s what you’re really interested in,” said Ellis, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

Federal Judge in Manafort case expressed deep skepticism today of the bank fraud case Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s office brought against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, saying he believes Mueller wants to use the case to “get” President Donald Trump. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 4, 2018

Fox News ‘The Ingraham Angle’ reacted to the Federal judge’s stunning remarks on the motives and honesty of Robert Mueller’s team…

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Robert Mueller is out of control; he is moving full steam ahead and won’t stop until he’s forced to end his witch hunt. Mueller is seeking 70 blank subpoenas in the Manafort case according to a Thursday court filing by the Special Counsel. Paul Manafort first made arguments in a suit with Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions as Head of the DOJ, related to illegalities in the way that Rosenstein set up the Mueller special counsel. Rosenstein’s special counsel order was not based on a crime and unconstitutionally stated that Mueller could basically look at anything he wanted to look at. These provisions are against the law and are now for the courts to settle. In early April, Mueller and Rosenstein presented to the courts a rebuttal for Manafort’s latest action – they presented a previously undisclosed memo to a federal court in Washington supposedly addressing Manafort’s argument. The problem is it doesn’t. The memo is dated August 2, 2017 and is from Rosenstein to Mueller supposedly directing Mueller to look into Manafort actions with a Russian operative perhaps before 2016. This however is clearly outside the scope of Sessions’ recusal as argued by Manafort and doesn’t even address Manafort’s argument that these actions are not for Mueller to take or Rosenstein to order but are Sessions actions alone as AG. Judge T.S. Ellis is 100% correct. Mueller’s case against Manafort is being used to oust President Trump from office.

