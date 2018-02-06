FBI target, Carter Page speaks out against Deep State surveillance (Video)

Former Trump adviser Carter Page, the man in the middle of the FISA Memo, speaks out for the first time on Fox News’ ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Here is part one of the interview…
In part two of the interview, Carter Page discussing his connections to Russia and the government surveillance based on his work in Russia.
Finally, part three of the Carter page interview has a panel of experts analyze Page’s response to the Deep State Trump witch hunt, that caught him in the crossfire…
Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?
As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.
Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.
Loading…