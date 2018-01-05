FBI set to launch a new investigation into “slush fund” Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department has just launched an investigation into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play or other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton was US Secretary of State.

Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State from January of 2009 to February of 2013.

John Solomon of The Hill reported…

FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., where the Foundation was started, have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month, and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in coming weeks. The officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes. The probe may also examine whether any tax-exempt assets were converted for personal or political use and whether the Foundation complied with applicable tax laws, the officials said.

Fox News contributors Tomi Lahren and Jessica Tarlov got into a heated debate on “Hannity” over the breaking news that Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation will be investigated again by the DOJ and FBI, respectively.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

According to the report, one witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity has already been interviewed by the FBI. The witness described the interview to The Hill as “extremely professional and unquestionably thorough” and focused on questions about whether donors to Clinton charitable efforts received any favorable treatment from the Obama administration on a policy decision. One report after another from various media outlets have shown a strange coincidence involving the Clinton Foundations. The Clinton Foundation would receive huge donations from donor X only to have donor X magically get favorable decisions by Hillary Clinton’s State Department around the same time. The Hill pointed out, one challenge for any Clinton-era investigation is that the statute of limitations on most federal felonies is five years and Clinton left office in early 2013. One of the more well known Clinton Foundation-pay-to-play scenarios is the Uranium One scandal. ***** Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the same time the State Department and government agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investments UNANIMOUSLY approved the partial sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to the Russian nuclear company Rosatom, ultimately giving Russia 20% of U.S. Uranium. The Clintons took the cash from Uranium One officials before the deal was approved by Hillary Clinton’s State Department. The Clintons hid the donations which is a clear violation of the Memorandum of Understanding Hillary Clinton signed with the Obama administration wherein she promised and agreed to publicly disclose all donations during her tenure as Secreatary of State. (Via Breitbart) Judicial Watch has also uncovered email after email of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin expediting meetings and giving special treatment to Clinton Foundation donors.

To make matters worse for “Crooked” Hillary, the DOJ also just reopened the investigation into Clinton’s private email server.