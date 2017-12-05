FBI denying Congress access to data exposing BIG lie of Trump-Russia collusion story (Video)

FBI agent Peter Strzok was heavily involved in 2 politicized cases.

1. The Clinton email investigation,

2. Russian collusion probe and oversaw interviews with Mike Flynn.

Peter Strzok sent controversial anti-Trump texts to his mistress.

Peter Strzok was removed from Robert Mueller’s team and the FBI is not explaining why, even as Congress requests it to do so.

The Trump-Collusion case is unraveling and being exposed as an FBI, politicized witch hunt to sabotage Trump’s presidency.

Tucker Carlson does a brilliant job explaining how the FBI has been corrupted beyond comprehension.