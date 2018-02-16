FBI caught in Florida school shooter YouTube lie (Video)

The FBI said they could not identify “Nikolas Cruz” on a YouTube comment thread.

During a Thursday morning briefing on the shooting events, the local FBI chief made comments on the YouTube threat shooter Nikolas Cruz made online in 2017.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in Wednesday’s horrific massacre at a Florida high school, was allegedly reported to the FBI in September after he left a comment on a bail bondsman’s YouTube channel saying that he was going to be a “professional school shooter.”

This is the comment Nicolas Cruz posted on YouTube.

FBI chief Robert F. Lasky was asked about the YouTube threat by reporters…

“We do not know if it was the same person. We, through our database checks, we could not positively identify him. We’re going back. We’re scrubbing the information. We’re looking at it again. I am not willing to say at this time that it was the same person.”

The YouTube comment was posted by “Nikolas Cruz” – spelled with a ‘K”. The FBI says they did not know if it was the same person?

The Gateway Pundit concludes that “THIS IS A LIE…”

Killer Nikolas Cruz used his real name on YouTube. The threats were made in September. Killer Nikolas Cruz ALSO used his real name on Instagram where his account is loaded with several photos of Cruz in a mask with a gun. His Instagram account stretch back to 2015 through 2017. The FBI either ignored the threat or need better investigators.